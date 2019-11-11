Electric Kia used cars for sale
With 22 used Electric Kia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Electric Kia cars for sale
£16,990
KIA Soul EV 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 18,649 miles
£13,995
KIA Soul 30kWh EV Auto 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 39,000 miles
£16,995
KIA Soul 33kWh EV 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 10,287 miles
£17,300
KIA Soul EV 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,305 miles
£13,000
KIA Soul EV 5d AUTO 109 BHP - HEATED SEATS. DAB RADIO
2016 (16 reg) | 39,173 miles
£39,995
KIA Niro EV 64kWh First Edition Auto 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£16,450
KIA Soul EV 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,445 miles
£15,570
KIA Soul 30kWh EV Auto 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 38,088 miles
£16,850
KIA Soul 30kWh EV Auto 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,821 miles
£15,000
KIA Soul Ev 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,000 miles
£15,450
KIA Soul EV 5dr (81kw)
2016 (16 reg) | 14,400 miles
£15,995
KIA Soul 30kWh EV Auto 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 31,000 miles
£12,925
KIA Soul EV Auto 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 22,000 miles
£20,050
KIA Soul EV 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 3,134 miles
£18,495
KIA Soul 81.4kW Electric Motor EV 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 10,425 miles
£16,495
KIA Soul 30kWh EV 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,154 miles
£15,995
KIA Soul 30kWh EV Auto 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 25,000 miles
£12,975
KIA Soul EV 5dr (81kw)
2015 (64 reg) | 37,560 miles
£18,695
KIA Soul 81.4kW Electric Motor EV 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 5,381 miles
£17,495
KIA Soul 81kW EV 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 12,985 miles
£14,990
KIA Soul EV 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 19,058 miles
£18,488
KIA Soul 81kW EV 27kWh 5 door Automatic
2018 (68 reg) | 4,499 miles
Latest Kia ArticlesView more
Review
Kia Niro SUV (2019 - ) review
Read about the facelifted version of the Kia Niro, a mid-size SUV available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric vehicle.
11 Nov 2019
Review
Kia XCeed SUV (2019 - ) review
The Kia XCeed is a compact family SUV that competes in the same class as popular cars like the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, but it adds to add a
06 Sep 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Kia XCeed
Kia unveils the baby SUV version of its Ceed hatchback, which will rival the likes of the VW T-Cross, Toyota C-HR, Seat Arona, and the many other small
26 Jun 2019
Feature
Best Car for Towing 2019 – Kia Sportage
Find out why the Kia Sportage is the 2019 winner of our Best Car for Towing award.
09 May 2019