Latest second hand Hummer H2 cars for sale

Hummer H2 cars for sale
With 10 used Hummer H2 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Search by type
|Type
|Vehicles for sale
|From
|Link to the search results
|Used
|10 cars available now
|£16,250.00
|Search
Latest second hand Hummer H2 cars for saleView all
£16,250
Hummer H2 6.2 V8 Luxury 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 63,000 miles
£16,790
Hummer H2 6.2 V8 Luxury 5dr
2003 (53 reg) | 74,000 miles
£16,495
Hummer H2 AUTO 6.0 5dr
2005 | 53,494 miles
£17,950
Hummer H2 6.2 V8 Adventure 5dr
2005 (54 reg) | 66,967 miles
£18,200
Hummer H2 6.0
2004 (04 reg) | 18,200 miles
£34,950
Hummer H2 6.2 V8 Luxury 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 60,000 miles
£24,950
Hummer H2 6.0 AUTO 5d AUTO 325 BHP
2004 (17 reg) | 25,473 miles
£22,995
Hummer H2 6.2 V8 Adventure 5dr
2003 (53 reg) | 71,000 miles
£26,000
Hummer H2 6.0 V8 SUT PickUp 5dr
2007 (56 reg) | 98,000 miles
£35,000
Hummer H2 6.2 V8 Luxury 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 45,000 miles