Petrol Honda used cars for sale
With 7,492 used Petrol Honda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Petrol Honda cars for sale
£15,990
Honda Jazz 1.3 i-VTEC EX CVT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£16,995
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Sport 5dr CVT Petrol Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 7,553 miles
£7,000
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC Si 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 23,000 miles
£1,995
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC Executive 5dr
2005 (54 reg) | 106,000 miles
£7,950
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC ES 5dr
2011 (60 reg) | 23,000 miles
£890
Honda Jazz i-DSi SE 1.4 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 101,050 miles
£695
Honda Civic 1.6 i LS Limited Edition 5dr (Sun Roof)
1999 (S reg) | 60,000 miles
£2,770
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC Executive 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 121,000 miles
£7,990
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC ES-T 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 23,686 miles
£600
Honda Civic 1.4 i Max Limited Edition 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 86,451 miles
£2,795
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-DSI SE CVT-7 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 57,000 miles
£3,295
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 81,849 miles
£7,800
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC ES-T 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 67,007 miles
£6,300
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC ES Plus 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 14,951 miles
£13,500
Honda Jazz 1.3 i-VTEC EX 5dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 3,154 miles
£12,950
Honda Jazz 1.5 i-VTEC Sport Navi CVT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,053 miles
£1,695
Honda Civic 1.6 i-VTEC SE Sport 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 78,699 miles
£14,900
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC EX 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 15,043 miles
£6,499
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC S 5dr Bluetooth
2014 (63 reg) | 75,494 miles
£12,490
Honda Jazz 5-Door 1.3 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 10,000 miles
£13,690
Honda HR-V 5-Door 1.5 i-VTEC SE Navi (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 38,000 miles
£24,995
Honda CR-V 5-Door 1.5 VTEC TURBO SE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 650 miles
£13,000
Honda Cr-V 2.0 S 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 8,791 miles
£7,000
Honda Civic 1.8 s 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 15,426 miles
