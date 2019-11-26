Manual Ford used cars for sale
With 40,747 used Manual Ford cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Ford cars for sale
£5,250
Ford Focus 1.6 ZETEC TDCI 5d 113 BHP ALLOYS, AI CON, BLUETOOTH, E/WINDOW
2012 (12 reg) | 51,705 miles
£4,490
Ford Focus 1.0 SCTi EcoBoost Zetec Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (109 g/km, 99 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 65,000 miles
£11,595
Ford Focus 2.0 EcoBoost ST-3 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 48,234 miles
£2,495
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec S 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 54,000 miles
£695
Ford Focus 1.8 TDCi LX 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 164,101 miles
£5,150
Ford Focus 1.0 SCTi EcoBoost Zetec 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 64,200 miles
£2,990
Ford Fiesta 1.4 TDCi DPF Zetec Hatchback 3dr Diesel Manual (107 g/km, 69 bhp)
2010 (60 reg) | 98,000 miles
£7,990
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,221 miles
£575
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Flame Limited Edition 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 98,000 miles
£8,500
Ford Focus ZETEC TDCI 1.5 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 42,263 miles
£750
Ford Fiesta 1.6 Ghia 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 86,009 miles
£3,995
Ford Fiesta 1.6 Zetec S 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 85,000 miles
£750
Ford KA 1.3 Zetec Climate 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 36,000 miles
£16,789
Ford S-Max Titanium Sport TDCi 180 2.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 37,173 miles
£6,990
Ford Fiesta 1.0 T EcoBoost Titanium X (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,357 miles
£1,195
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style Climate 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 85,000 miles
£2,402
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Edge 3dr
2010 (59 reg) | 111,454 miles
£9,950
Ford Transit 2.2 430 SHR BUS 17 STR 134 BHP JUST 36,000 MILES I
2013 (63 reg) | 36,000 miles
£8,000
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,689 miles
£13,495
Ford Kuga 2.0 TITANIUM X TDCI 5d 148 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 23,500 miles
£1,395
Ford Focus 1.8 TDCi Zetec 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 109,000 miles
£10,995
Ford Focus 2.0 T ST-2 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 35,000 miles
£12,500
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBoost Titanium X 2WD 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 42,500 miles
£6,500
Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 24,427 miles
Latest Ford ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Ka+ Hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Ka+ is a budget supermini that concentrates on practicality, affordability and value-for-money. Read on to find out how well it does on that score.
26 Nov 2019
Review
Ford Focus Hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Focus is the benchmark by which all family hatchbacks are measured, and it also happens to be one of the best-selling cars in the UK. Find out
22 Nov 2019
Review
Ford Fiesta hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta is the UK’s best-selling car, and the reason it’s so popular is because it’s one of the best cars of its type. Find out why in our rev
21 Nov 2019
Review
Ford Focus Estate (2018 - ) review
The Ford Focus is the benchmark by which all family hatchbacks are measured, and the estate is also pretty popular, too. Find out here if it can measure
22 Nov 2019