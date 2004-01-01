Toyota Corolla used cars for sale in East of England
With 7 used Toyota Corolla cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£21,460
£20,545
Save£915
Toyota Corolla 1.2 VVT-i Icon (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£28,485
£27,485
Save£1,000
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h Design CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£26,760
£25,769
Save£991
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£25,735
£24,735
Save£1,000
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h Icon Tech CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
Latest second hand Toyota Corolla cars for sale in East of England
£24,695
Toyota Corolla Touring Sport 1.8 VVT-i Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 24,695 miles
£23,495
Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2.0 VVT-i Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 8,108 miles
£1,695
Toyota Corolla 1.6 VVT-i T Spirit 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 101,000 miles
£2,991
Toyota Corolla Vvtli T Sport 1.8 3dr
2005 (55 reg) | 92,639 miles
£26,995
Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2.0 VVT-i Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 4,108 miles
£24,499
Toyota Corolla Excel Vvt-I Hev C Hybrid with ONLY 1081 miles 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,081 miles
£24,995
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-i ( 120bhp ) Hybrid ( TRK ) CVT 2019MY Excel 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,154 miles