Peugeot 508 SW used cars for sale in East of England
With 3 used Peugeot 508 SW cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£34,405
£28,395
Save£6,010
Peugeot 508 SW 2.0 BlueHDi GT Line EAT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel Estate
RRP£42,825
£35,295
Save£7,530
Peugeot 508 SW 2.0 BlueHDi GT EAT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel Estate
RRP£41,689
£36,499
Save£5,190
Peugeot 508 SW 1.6 PureTech First Edition EAT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£31,085
£26,995
Save£4,090
Peugeot 508 SW 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Estate
Latest second hand Peugeot 508 SW cars for sale in East of England
£29,150
Peugeot 508 SW 2.0 BlueHDi GT Line Estate 5dr Diesel EAT (s/s) (160 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 3,987 miles
£28,880
Peugeot 508 SW 2.0 BlueHDi GT Line Estate 5dr Diesel EAT (s/s) (160 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 3,617 miles
£3,800
Peugeot 508 SW 1.6 HDi FAP Active Estate 5dr Diesel Manual (125 g/km, 112 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 97,000 miles