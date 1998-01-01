Dodge used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 4 used Dodge cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader
Brand new - in stock now
RRP£54,400
£52,000
Save£2,400
Dodge Durango 5700.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£71,136
£68,400
Save£2,736
Dodge RAM LARAMIE BLACK EDITION 5.7 HEMI 4X4 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Pickup
RRP£67,200
£55,200
Save£12,000
Dodge RAM 1500 BIGHORN 5.7 HEMI 4X4 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Pickup
RRP£67,416
£65,940
Save£1,476
Dodge RAM 1500 REBEL 5.7 HEMI 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Pickup
Latest second hand Dodge cars for sale in East Midlands
£4,895
Dodge Journey 2.0 CRD SXT 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 72,000 miles
£31,950
Dodge CHALLENGER 6.1 SUPERCHARGED SATIN BLACK WRAP / MEGA SPEC + +
2009 (59 reg) | 36,450 miles
£3,495
Dodge Nitro 2.8 CRD SE 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 99,000 miles
£5,995
Dodge RAM 1500 QUAD CAB LARAMIE LPG 5.9 4dr
1998 (S reg) | 125,000 miles