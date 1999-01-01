Lexus used cars for sale in Wigan
With 7 used Lexus cars in Wigan available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£28,570
£27,535
Save£1,035
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h CT E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£41,324
£39,701
Save£1,623
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£39,284
Save£1,635
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£38,919
Save£2,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus cars for sale in Wigan
£19,986
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2017 (66 reg) | 19,491 miles
£1,295
Lexus IS 200 2.0 SE 4dr
2004 (04 reg) | 150,000 miles
£15,795
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 35,000 miles
£2,995
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-I 4dr
2009 (59 reg) | 110,664 miles
£1,999
Lexus IS 220d 4dr 2.2
2006 (06 reg) | 119,500 miles
£1,990
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE 4dr
2003 (52 reg) | 120,000 miles