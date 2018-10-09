Orange SKODA Fabia used cars for sale
With 9 used Orange SKODA Fabia cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange SKODA Fabia cars for sale
£850
SKODA Fabia 1.4 16v Comfort 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 123,000 miles
£1,790
SKODA Fabia 1.2 HTP 12v 1 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 75,000 miles
£1,990
SKODA Fabia 1.6 16v 1 Estate 5dr Petrol Tiptronic (180 g/km, 105 bhp)
2010 (59 reg) | 138,393 miles
£1,940
SKODA Fabia 1.2 HTP 12v 1 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 53,000 miles
£695
SKODA Fabia 1.4 CLASSIC 5d 67 BHP ***NICE CONDITION CHEAP CAR***
2002 (02 reg) | 94,000 miles
£1,995
SKODA Fabia 1.6 16v 2 Tiptronic 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 99,146 miles
£595
SKODA Fabia 1.4 Classic 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 129,000 miles
£2,573
SKODA Fabia 1.2 HTP 6v 1 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 65,000 miles
£1,995
SKODA Fabia 1.2 HTP 12v 2 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 87,659 miles
Latest SKODA Fabia ArticlesView more
Feature
Bake Off winner Candice recreates Skoda Fabia cake
We spent the day with The Great British Bake Off's 2016 winner Candice Brown and chatted about her lipstick, her first car, the new series of Bake Off,
09 Oct 2018
Review
Skoda Fabia Estate (2018 - ) review
The Fabia estate adds a larger boot to Skoda’s small hatchback, and in doing so creates a very roomy and practical small car that doesn’t really have any
14 Jan 2019
Review
Skoda Fabia hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Fabia is Skoda’s small hatchback, and a rival to cars like the Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo and plenty of others.
14 Jan 2019
Feature
Classic Ads: Cake (Skoda Fabia)
In our Classic Ads series, we take a look back at some of the motoring industry's most infamous, memorable, and controversial adverts from years gone by.
24 Aug 2017