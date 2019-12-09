Latest second hand Brown SEAT Ateca cars for sale

Brown SEAT Ateca used cars for sale
£14,299
SEAT Ateca 1.4 Ecotsi Se 5Dr
2017 (66 reg) | 15,469 miles
£15,957
SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI Xcellence 5dr 4Drive - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHER - DRIVING MODES
2016 (66 reg) | 22,364 miles
£16,200
SEAT Ateca 1.0 TSI Ecomotive SE Technology 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,613 miles
£17,000
SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI Xcellence 5dr DSG 4Drive
2017 (66 reg) | 33,051 miles
£19,998
SEAT Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO SE Technology DSG (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,000 miles
