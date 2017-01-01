Lexus NX Unspecified used cars for sale in Scotland
With 7 used Lexus NX Unspecified cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus NX Unspecified cars for sale in Scotland
£35,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr Premium Pack Leather Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£30,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 7,228 miles
£27,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport LNavi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 27,728 miles
£27,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 22,135 miles
£28,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT L-Navi
2017 (67 reg) | 23,944 miles
£21,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2015 (65 reg) | 41,477 miles
£29,900
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport Lexus Navi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,044 miles