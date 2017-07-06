Maroon Renault Scenic used cars for sale
With 1 used Maroon Renault Scenic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Maroon Renault Scenic cars for sale
Latest Renault Scenic ArticlesView more
News
Hybrid version of new Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic on sale now
The company's first hybrid combines a diesel engine and an electric motor, bringing modest improvements in fuel economy and slightly lower CO2 emissio
06 Jul 2017
Review
Renault Scenic MPV (2016 - ) review
With its SUV-inspired styling, 20-inch alloys and imaginative interior design, the latest Scenic is a tempting alternative to the plethora of ‘vans-with-windows’
02 Nov 2018
News
Renault shows first images of new Scenic
The fourth generation of Renault's mid-sized MPV - featuring a more SUV-like look than its predecessors - will be launched next week at the Geneva Sho
23 Feb 2016
Review
Renault Scenic MPV (2009 – ) review
Read the Renault Scenic MPV (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
26 Nov 2014