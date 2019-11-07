Gold Peugeot 3008 used cars for sale
With 5 used Gold Peugeot 3008 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Peugeot 3008 cars for sale
£4,989
Peugeot 3008 1.6 e-HDi FAP Active EGC 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 61,000 miles
£17,800
Peugeot 3008 1.6L GT Line BlueHDi 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,192 miles
£20,300
Peugeot 3008 1.6L GT Line BlueHDi 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 10,662 miles
£19,500
Peugeot 3008 1.2L GT Line PureTech 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,113 miles
£19,291
Peugeot 3008 Suv 1.2 Prtch 130 Allure S/s 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,478 miles
Latest Peugeot 3008 ArticlesView more
Review
Peugeot 3008 SUV (2016 - ) review
The Peugeot 3008 is a midsize SUV that competes with popular cars like the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage, Toyota C-HR and Seat Ateca.
07 Nov 2019
Feature
New Car of the Year 2019 – Peugeot 3008
Find out why the Peugeot 3008 is the overall winner of our 2019 New Car of the Year award.
09 May 2019
First Drive
2017 Peugeot 3008 first drive review
In terms of its practicality, its equipment and the way it drives, the Peugeot 3008 certainly has what it takes to be a real contender in the fiercely
25 Oct 2016
News
Peugeot unveils new 3008 SUV
With the world buying SUVs by the bucketload, it's no surprise that the new Peugeot 3008 adopts a more rugged look than its predecessor, as well as providing
30 Sep 2016