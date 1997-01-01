Jaguar F-Type used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 8 used Jaguar F-Type cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
RRP£67,379
£55,990
Save£11,389
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£68,180
£61,284
Save£6,896
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Petrol 340PS Chequered Flag AUTO 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£58,565
£52,780
Save£5,785
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Petrol 300PS R-Dynamic AUTO 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£65,995
£56,895
Save£9,100
Jaguar F-TYPE (X152) JAGUAR F-TYPE (X152) COUPE 2.0 i4P 300PS RWD AUTO R-DYNAMIC 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
Latest second hand Jaguar F-Type cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£49,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2Dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£37,650
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 2Dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 19,311 miles
£41,995
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 R-Dynamic 2Dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 6,971 miles
£39,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2Dr Auto
2017 (66 reg) | 19,263 miles
£47,995
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Chequered Flag 2Dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 5,000 miles
£34,995
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 S Convertible 2dr Petrol Quickshift (259 g/km, 488 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 16,000 miles
£46,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 5,500 miles
£47,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2Dr Auto
2019 (68 reg) | 3,951 miles