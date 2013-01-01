Ford Transit used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 4 used Ford Transit cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Ford Transit cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£9,850
Ford Transit 310 2.2 2dr
2015 | 47,341 miles
£14,650
+ VAT
Ford Transit 2.2 TDCi 350 L3H2 DCIV AWD 4dr
2017 (66 reg) | 56,000 miles
£19,950
+ VAT
Ford Transit 350 L4 H3 2.0 TDCI 130 PS TREND + ICE PACK 8
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£8,950
+ VAT
Ford Transit 2.2 TDCi 280 S Double Cab-in-Van 5dr (EU5, SWB)
2013 (62 reg) | 47,238 miles