Citroen DS5 used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 5 used Citroen DS5 cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Citroen DS5 cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£6,750
Citroen DS5 2.0 HDi DStyle Hatchback 5dr Diesel Manual (133 g/km, 160 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 86,083 miles
£7,495
Citroen DS5 2.0 HDi DSport ETG6 4x4 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 86,000 miles
£8,995
Citroen DS5 2.0 HDi DStyle 5dr Auto
2012 (62 reg) | 49,526 miles
£6,695
Citroen DS5 2.0 HDI DSTYLE 5d 161 BHP - Platinum Warranty.
2013 (63 reg) | 76,000 miles
£5,495
Citroen DS5 1.6 e-HDi Airdream DStyle EGS6 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 120,000 miles