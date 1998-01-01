SsangYong Korando used cars for sale in North West
With 14 used SsangYong Korando cars in North West available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£20,995
£17,995
Save£3,000
Ssangyong Korando 2.2D LE 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£27,995
£25,745
Save£2,250
Ssangyong Korando 1.5 Ultimate Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£28,545
£26,995
Save£1,550
Ssangyong Korando 1.5 Ultimate Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£28,495
£27,495
Save£1,000
Ssangyong Korando 1.6D Pioneer Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand SsangYong Korando cars for sale in North West
£9,750
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 TD LE 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 16,590 miles
£8,231
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 ELX4 5DR AUTOMATIC
2014 (14 reg) | 35,475 miles
£8,490
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD ELX4 4x4 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 55,174 miles
£5,990
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD EX 4x4 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 61,000 miles
£7,790
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD ELX4 4x4 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 43,418 miles
£6,950
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 EX AWD 5d 146 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 35,000 miles
£5,995
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD EX 4x4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 77,000 miles
£22,891
Ssangyong Korando 1.6 PIONEER 5DR AUTOMATIC
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£15,280
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 ELX 4x4 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 10,087 miles
£8,640
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 SE 5DR 1 OWNER 176 BHP BLUETOOTH CRUISE AIR CON ALLOYS
2016 (66 reg) | 18,519 miles
£6,650
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 SE4 5d 147 BHP 4 Stamp SERVICE HISTORY
2014 (64 reg) | 44,000 miles
£10,995
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 SE 5DR
2017 (67 reg) | 9,000 miles
£5,500
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD LE 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 64,100 miles
£9,622
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 SE 5DR
2018 (67 reg) | 7,944 miles