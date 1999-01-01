Jeep Wrangler used cars for sale in North East
With 3 used Jeep Wrangler cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£49,530
£45,530
Save£4,000
Jeep Wrangler 2.2 MultiJet II Overland Auto 4WD (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£48,730
£45,730
Save£3,000
Jeep Wrangler 2.2 MultiJet II Rubicon Auto 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£50,230
£48,230
Save£2,000
Jeep Wrangler 2.0 GME Rubicon Auto 4WD (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£46,405
£39,405
Save£7,000
Jeep Wrangler 2.2 MultiJet II Sahara Auto 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Diesel SUV