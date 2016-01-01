Audi RS Q3 used cars for sale in North East
With 1 used Audi RS Q3 cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£57,715
£54,893
Save£2,822
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£58,019
£54,993
Save£3,026
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£58,625
£56,350
Save£2,275
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI SUV 5dr Petrol S Tronic quattro (s/s) (400 ps)
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£57,745
£54,950
Save£2,795
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI Sportback 5dr Petrol S Tronic quattro (s/s) (400 ps)
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV