Brown Nissan X-Trail used cars for sale
Brown Nissan X-Trail used cars for sale
Latest second hand Brown Nissan X-Trail cars for sale
£28,495
Nissan X-Trail 1.7 dCi 150 4WD Tekna with 7 Seats and Cream Leather Upgrade 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,442 miles
£19,800
Nissan X-Trail 1.6L Tekna dCi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 1,514 miles
£16,275
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCI TEKNA 7 Seater 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,300 miles
£19,995
Nissan X-Trail DCI TEKNA 1.6 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,073 miles
£21,495
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 dCi N-Connecta 4WD (s/s) 5dr (7 Seats)
2018 (68 reg) | 19,000 miles
