Mitsubishi Estate used cars for sale
With 12 used Mitsubishi Estate cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Mitsubishi Estate cars for sale
£2,295
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 DI-D ELEGANCE 5DR
2008 (58 reg) | 130,000 miles
£3,995
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 INTENSE WARRIOR H-LINE DI-D 5d 139 BHP LONG MOT. BLACK LEATHER
2007 (07 reg) | 87,000 miles
£2,995
Mitsubishi Shogun 2.8 TD GLS SUV 3dr Diesel Manual (300 g/km, 123 bhp)
1998 (S reg) | 119,000 miles
£6,490
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D JURO 5d 156 BHP LOW MILES . 7 SEATS. 4 WHEEL DRIVE
2010 (10 reg) | 72,000 miles
£7,500
Mitsubishi Airtrek Turbo R 2.0
2017 (66 reg) | 58,100 miles
£1,195
Mitsubishi Lancer 1.6 Elegance 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 79,000 miles
£795
Mitsubishi Lancer 1.6 Elegance 5dr
2006 (55 reg) | 92,000 miles
£1,495
Mitsubishi Grandis 2.0 DI-D Warrior MPV 5dr Diesel Manual (176 g/km, 134 bhp)
2006 (06 reg) | 150,000 miles
£5,500
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.3 DI-D GX 3 5d 175 BHP ***128 AA POINT CHECK***
2011 (11 reg) | 121,000 miles
£795
Mitsubishi Space Wagon EQUIPPE 2.4 5dr
2003 | 88,606 miles
£1,100
Mitsubishi Lancer 1.6 Equippe 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 95,000 miles
£3,290
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TROJAN 5d 114 BHP
2007 (57 reg) | 119,000 miles
Latest Mitsubishi ArticlesView more
Review
Mitsubishi L200 pick-up (2019 - ) review
The Mitsubishi L200 is one of the most popular pick-up trucks in the UK thanks to its mixture of abilities, and as an all-rounder in the class, it competes
20 Aug 2019
Review
Mitsubishi ASX (2019 - ) review
The 2019 ASX is a facelifted version of Mitsubishi’s small SUV, which was first released in 2010. It competes in a packed small SUV marketplace against
12 Jun 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Mitsubishi ASX
The new ASX, a rival to the Toyota CH-R, Peugeot 2008 and Mazda CX-3 will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
12 Feb 2019
Review
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SUV (2018 - ) review
The Shogun Sport is a rugged, off-roading SUV with seven seats, which offers serious capability away from the tarmac and space inside for plenty of pe
28 Jun 2018