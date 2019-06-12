Burgundy Mitsubishi ASX used cars for sale
With 1 used Burgundy Mitsubishi ASX cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Burgundy Mitsubishi ASX cars for sale
Latest Mitsubishi ASX ArticlesView more
Review
Mitsubishi ASX (2019 - ) review
The 2019 ASX is a facelifted version of Mitsubishi’s small SUV, which was first released in 2010. It competes in a packed small SUV marketplace against
12 Jun 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Mitsubishi ASX
The new ASX, a rival to the Toyota CH-R, Peugeot 2008 and Mazda CX-3 will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
12 Feb 2019
Review
Mitsubishi ASX hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Mitsubishi ASX is a compact SUV to rival super-popular cars like the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ateca. Sadly, it doesn’t have the style, the quality or
01 Mar 2017
News
Revised Mitsubishi ASX crossover on sale now
Changes to the ASX are designed to boost sales of Mitsubishi's smallest SUV by building on the success of the larger Outlander and L200 pick-up
02 Nov 2016