Navy Mazda MX-5 used cars for sale
With 1 used Navy Mazda MX-5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Navy Mazda MX-5 cars for sale
Latest Mazda MX-5 ArticlesView more
Feature
Most Fun Car to Drive: Mazda MX-5
Find out why the Mazda MX-5 is the 2018 winner of our Most Fun Car to Drive award.
30 May 2018
Feature
The REV Test: Small sports cars
This week, Vicki, Erin and Rachael are testing three of the most popular small sports cars, based on how people search for them at Auto Trader.
20 Apr 2018
Feature
Winter is coming: tackling Iceland in an MX-5
With colder weather arriving, most people will be putting their convertibles away to hibernate for winter. We went to Iceland in a Mazda MX-5 to find out
23 Sep 2016
First Drive
2016 Mazda MX-5 Icon Edition first drive review
The Mazda MX-5 has new competition from the Fiat 124 Spider, but this Icon Edition throw its simple, back-to-basics appeal into sharp focus.
23 Sep 2016