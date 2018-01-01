Volvo S90 used cars for sale in London
With 23 used Volvo S90 cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£45,235
£41,288
Save£3,947
Volvo S90 T5 Inscription Plus 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
RRP£42,315
£39,995
Save£2,320
Volvo S90 D4 R-Design Plus 2.0 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£41,485
£36,649
Save£4,836
Volvo S90 2.0 T4 R-Design Plus Auto (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
RRP£42,115
£37,165
Save£4,950
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Plus Auto (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
Latest second hand Volvo S90 cars for sale in London
£16,000
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 235 PowerPulse Inscription Geartronic AWD 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 85,811 miles
£19,950
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R DESIGN 4dr Geartronic
2018 (67 reg) | 18,078 miles
£25,900
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Momentum Pro 4dr Geartronic
2019 (19 reg) | 7,038 miles
£28,480
Volvo S90 D4 Momentum Pro Automatic (Parking Camera, Navigation, Privacy Glass) 2.0 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,809 miles
£21,028
Volvo S90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse Inscription 4dr AWD Geartronic - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2017 (67 reg) | 16,020 miles
£19,995
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Momentum Pro Auto (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 8,000 miles
£21,491
Volvo S90 D4 Inscription Automatic (Park Assist, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control) 2.0 4dr
2017 (66 reg) | 11,105 miles
£19,480
Volvo S90 D4 Momentum Automatic (Park Assist, Winter Pack, Navigation) 2.0 4dr
2018 (67 reg) | 11,612 miles
£27,980
Volvo S90 D5 PowerPulse AWD Inscription Pro Automatic (Xenium Pack, BLIS, Navigation) 2.0 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,000 miles
£27,980
Volvo S90 D4 R-Design Pro Automatic (Keyless Drive, Sensus Navigation, Rear Park Assist) 2.0 4dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,125 miles
£19,480
Volvo S90 D4 Momentum Automatic (Winter Pack, Navigation, Smartphone Integration) 2.0 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,359 miles
£23,500
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 10,300 miles
£26,980
Volvo S90 D4 Momentum Pro Automatic (Xenium Pack, BLIS, Park Assist Pilot) 2.0 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,577 miles
£32,000
Volvo S90 2.0 T5 R Design Auto Winter 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£23,460
Volvo S90 D4 R-Design Pro Automatic (Smartphone Integration, Navigation, Park Assist) 2.0 4dr
2018 (67 reg) | 16,746 miles
£27,980
Volvo S90 D4 R-Design Pro Automatic (Xenium, BLIS, Smartphone Integration) 2.0 4dr
2018 (68 reg) | 14,088 miles
£26,880
Volvo S90 D4 R-Design Automatic (Sensus Navigation, Park Assist, Winter Pack) 2.0 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,111 miles
£27,980
Volvo S90 D4 Inscription Automatic (Adaptive Cruise Control, Sensus Navigation, Park Assist, Winter Pack) 2.0 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 10 miles
£28,880
Volvo S90 D4 Inscription Automatic D4 Inscription Automatic (Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation, Park Assist) 2.0 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 529 miles
£25,000
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R Design Nav Auto with 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,086 miles
£29,267
Volvo S90 D5 PowerPulse AWD Inscription Automatic (Park Assist Pilot, Panoramic Sunroof, BLIS, Head-Up Display) 2.0 4dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,237 miles
£31,500
Volvo S90 D5 PowerPulse Inscription Pro(235)Automatic (Front & Rear Park Assist, Sensus Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control) 2.0 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 118 miles