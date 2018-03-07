Brown Lexus CT 200h used cars for sale
With 3 used Brown Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Lexus CT 200h cars for sale
Latest Lexus CT 200h ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Lexus CT 200h is a premium hybrid hatchback that offers an alternative to non-hybrid rivals like the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series.
07 Mar 2018
News
Lexus reveals revisions to CT 200h hybrid
As a petrol-electric hybrid, the CT 200h is in a unique position against rivals from Audi and BMW, and the latest changes are designed to make it even
15 Oct 2017
Review
Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2014 - ) review
Read the Lexus CT 200h hatchback (2011) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
02 Dec 2014