Red Land Rover Range Rover Sport used cars for sale
With 279 used Red Land Rover Range Rover Sport cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Land Rover Range Rover Sport cars for sale
£34,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 9,000 miles
£7,497
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr
2008 (57 reg) | 109,000 miles
£55,999
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE DYNAMIC SUV (S/S) 7 SEATS 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 24,000 miles
£25,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 119,000 miles
£69,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST Petrol MHEV 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,598 miles
£89,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 5.0 SUPERCHARGED, 1 FORMER KEEPER, HUGE SPECIFICATION, EXT CARBON PACK 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,000 miles
£15,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 HSE 5d AUTO 510 BHP STUNNING R/ROVER SPORT + FSH!
2010 (60 reg) | 78,882 miles
£18,490
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE BLACK 5d 255 BHP DUEL VIEW TOUCH SCREEN, NAVIGATION
2013 (13 reg) | 52,000 miles
£40,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,337 miles
£44,895
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC SUV 5dr DIESEL AUTOMATIC 185 g/km 306.0 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 49,331 miles
£16,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE **ONLY 24K MILES** 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 23,989 miles
£8,790
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TD V6 S 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 62,500 miles
£32,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto 3.0
2016 (16 reg) | 60,498 miles
£29,990
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto
2014 (14 reg) | 67,000 miles
£32,995
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4X4 (s/s) (199 g/km, 288 bhp)
2014 (64 reg) | 69,000 miles
£47,490
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 38,250 miles
£29,898
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 80,000 miles
£31,991
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 5d 288 BHP ONLY 1 FORMER OWNER - X2 KEYS
2014 (64 reg) | 51,000 miles
£35,875
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 47,700 miles
£28,970
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 68,000 miles
£71,240
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 1,653 miles
£36,950
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto 4.4
2015 (15 reg) | 53,858 miles
£67,750
Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto 2.0
2018 (68 reg) | 13,222 miles
£33,789
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE 3.0 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 49,450 miles
