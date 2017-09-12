Red Land Rover Discovery used cars for sale
With 30 used Red Land Rover Discovery cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Land Rover Discovery cars for sale
£1,281
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (5 Seats)
1999 (S reg) | 234,000 miles
£15,395
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 GS 5dr Auto
2013 | 76,000 miles
£2,800
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (5 Seats)
2002 (51 reg) | 149,000 miles
£2,900
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (7 Seats)
2002 (51 reg) | 115,342 miles
£1,595
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (7 Seats)
2000 (W reg) | 106,000 miles
£36,000
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 54,431 miles
£44,000
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 22,897 miles
£43,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 HSE 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 15,536 miles
£46,000
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 10,583 miles
£45,500
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Si6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 13,229 miles
£2,700
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5dr (5 Seats)
2002 (02 reg) | 112,000 miles
£39,991
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240ps) 4X4 HSE Luxury 5Dr SW
2017 (17 reg) | 21,901 miles
£49,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 5,000 miles
£37,844
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
2017 (17 reg) | 22,726 miles
£42,055
Land Rover Discovery Sw 3.0 Supercharged Si6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 37,582 miles
£39,250
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE 5d AUTO 237 BHP GESTURE TAILGATE,MERIDIAN SOUND,
2017 (17 reg) | 13,000 miles
£3,500
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 XS 5dr (5 Seats)
2002 (02 reg) | 106,000 miles
£39,990
Land Rover Discovery Sd4 Hse 2.0 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 2,756 miles
£3,499
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 TD5 GS 5STR 5d 136 BHP
2001 (Y reg) | 108,000 miles
£36,824
Land Rover Discovery Diesel Sw 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 26,672 miles
£41,495
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 25,331 miles
£39,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 41,651 miles
£41,450
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,047 miles
£31,000
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 S SUV 5dr Diesel Auto 4WD (s/s) (240 ps)
2017 (67 reg) | 30,000 miles
Latest Land Rover Discovery ArticlesView more
News
Land Rover Discovery SVX heads revised Discovery line-up
Thought the Discovery SUV needed more power and extra off-road capability? Then good news; the Discovery SVX is here.
12 Sep 2017
Review
Land Rover Discovery SUV (2017 - ) review
The Land Rover Discovery is one of Britain’s best-loved SUVs, with a winning combination of luxury and practicality. Find out what else it has to offe
16 Dec 2019
First Drive
2017 Land Rover Discovery Prototype first drive review
The Land Rover Discovery’s looks may have been softened off, but fear not, the latest Disco is just as rugged as ever. However, we’ll need to try a production-ready
12 Dec 2016