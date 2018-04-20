Yellow Kia Stinger used cars for sale
With 1 used Yellow Kia Stinger cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Yellow Kia Stinger cars for sale
Latest Kia Stinger ArticlesView more
Review
Kia Stinger hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Stinger is a part-hatchback-part-saloon-part-coupe from Kia that offers a value-for-money alternative to premium cars like the Audi A5 Sportback and
20 Apr 2018
News
2017 Kia Stinger GT – first look
The Kia Stinger GT is a five-seat sports saloon that has been designed for spirited long distance driving, and is the most powerful production vehicle
09 Jan 2017