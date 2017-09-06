Kia Picanto White used cars for sale
With 9 used Kia Picanto White cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Kia Picanto White cars for sale
£4,699
KIA Picanto 1.25 White 3dr
2015 (15 reg) | 14,800 miles
£4,890
KIA Picanto 1.2 White EcoDynamics 3dr **Auto A/C + 15" Alloys**
2014 (14 reg) | 51,901 miles
£2,975
KIA Picanto 1.25 EcoDynamics White Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (s/s) (100 g/km, 68 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 42,000 miles
£4,990
KIA Picanto 1.25 EcoDynamics White (s/s) 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 39,381 miles
£5,195
KIA Picanto WHITE ECODYNAMICS 1.3 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 30,000 miles
£4,695
KIA Picanto 1.25 White EcoDynamics 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 50,998 miles
£4,595
KIA Picanto 1.25 EcoDynamics White (s/s) 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 64,224 miles
£4,990
KIA Picanto 1.25 EcoDynamics White (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 41,809 miles
£4,999
KIA Picanto 1.25 EcoDynamics White (s/s) 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 42,648 miles
