Brown Hyundai Tucson used cars for sale
With 8 used Brown Hyundai Tucson cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Hyundai Tucson cars for sale
£15,721
Hyundai Tucson Sport Edition 2Wd 1.7 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,662 miles
£20,499
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 CRDi Premium SE Auto 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 20,864 miles
£10,495
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi Blue Drive S 5dr 2WD Petrol Estate
2016 (66 reg) | 33,739 miles
£12,190
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive Premium 5dr 2WD
2016 (16 reg) | 48,346 miles
£15,050
Hyundai Tucson 2L Premium SE CRDi 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 55,941 miles
£11,550
Hyundai Tucson 1.7L SE Blue Drive CRDi 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 17,698 miles
£13,000
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDI Blue Drive SE NAV 2WD 5 Door
2015 (65 reg) | 7,418 miles
£16,690
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi S Connect (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,865 miles
Latest Hyundai Tucson ArticlesView more
Review
Hyundai Tucson SUV (2018 - ) review
The Tucson is a five-seat SUV with the emphasis on style and good value. It competes with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Honda CR-V.
24 May 2019
Feature
Best Car for Long Distances: Hyundai Tucson
Find out why the Hyundai Tucson is the 2018 winner of our Best Car for Long Distances award.
30 May 2018
Review
Hyundai Tucson SUV (2015 - ) review
The Tucson is a five-seat SUV with the accent on style and good value that will tempt buyers away from the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, Honda CR-V and
25 May 2018
First Drive
Hyundai Tucson Premium SE 2.0 CRDi 185PS first drive review
The Tucson is Hyundai's replacement for the popular ix35, but does it have what it takes to compete with the best in a class that's packed with high-quality
30 Jun 2015