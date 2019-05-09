Green Honda CR-V used cars for sale
With 13 used Green Honda CR-V cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Green Honda CR-V cars for sale
£3,850
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 28,000 miles
£1,499
Honda Cr-V 2.0 LS 5dr (a/c)
2001 (Y reg) | 95,000 miles
£1,495
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Executive 5dr
2003 (52 reg) | 109,000 miles
£5,295
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC EX 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 87,500 miles
£1,950
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 123,541 miles
£1,495
Honda Cr-V 2.0 ES 5dr (sun roof, a/c)
2001 (Y reg) | 70,443 miles
£1,490
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 100,158 miles
£1,589
Honda Cr-V 2.0 ES 5dr (sun roof, a/c)
2001 (51 reg) | 80,000 miles
£4,995
Honda Cr-V 2.2 i-CDTi EX 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 112,884 miles
£1,790
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 97,021 miles
£3,475
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC ES 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 111,500 miles
£1,195
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport SUV 5dr Petrol Manual (216 g/km, 148 bhp)
2002 (52 reg) | 150,000 miles
£1,095
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport SUV 5dr Petrol Manual (216 g/km, 148 bhp)
2003 (03 reg) | 116,000 miles
Latest Honda CR-V ArticlesView more
Feature
Best Car Launched in the Last Year 2019 – Honda CR-V
Find out why the Honda CR-V is the 2019 winner of our Best Car Launched in the Last Year award.
09 May 2019
Review
Honda CR-V SUV (2018 - ) review
The Honda CR-V is a compact SUV that competes with popular cars like the Mazda CX-5 and Volkswagen Tiguan. It majors on comfort, quietness and practicality,
04 Jul 2019
Review
Honda CR-V SUV (2015 - ) review
Read the Honda CR-V (2015- ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it
07 Jul 2015
Review
Honda CR-V SUV (2012 - ) review
The fourth-generation Honda CR-V is a much more assertive looking car than its predecessor.
05 Nov 2014