Automatic Honda used cars for sale
With 3,316 used Automatic Honda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Honda cars for sale
£3,495
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC ES CVT 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 115,111 miles
£9,295
Honda Cr-V 2.2 i-DTEC EX 5dr
2011 (60 reg) | 42,400 miles
£13,000
Honda Jazz 1.3 i-VTEC SE Navi 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 7,162 miles
£13,000
Honda Jazz 1.3 i-VTEC SE Navi 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 9,387 miles
£7,500
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC ES Plus 5dr CVT Petrol Hatchback
2014 (64 reg) | 33,464 miles
£1,950
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC SE Sport 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 110,000 miles
£1,890
Honda Civic 1.6 i-VTEC Executive 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 67,100 miles
£6,695
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC EXL 5dr CVT
2012 (12 reg) | 50,265 miles
£9,770
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SR 5dr Auto
2014 (14 reg) | 21,349 miles
£14,250
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE CVT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 27,411 miles
£14,290
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo EX 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 23,316 miles
£10,939
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE Plus 5dr Auto [Nav]
2016 (16 reg) | 17,773 miles
£7,990
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-VTEC EX CVT 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 28,472 miles
£3,800
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 72,000 miles
£20,490
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC EX Auto 4WD 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 17,495 miles
£11,695
Honda Jazz 1.3 EX 5dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 11,435 miles
£1,150
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-DSI SE CVT-7 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 85,798 miles
£15,995
Honda Cr-V 1.6 i-DTEC EX Auto 4WD 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 43,500 miles
£3,790
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-DSI SE CVT-7 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 47,743 miles
£2,999
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC Sport 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 97,746 miles
£3,790
Honda Jazz 1.4 i-DSI SE CVT-7 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 47,743 miles
£14,000
Honda Cr-V 2.0 i-VTEC EX 4x4 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 37,000 miles
£995
Honda Civic 1.6 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 93,000 miles
£21,890
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,450 miles
