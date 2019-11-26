Silver Ford Mustang used cars for sale
With 27 used Silver Ford Mustang cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Ford Mustang cars for sale
£28,991
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 23,020 miles
£16,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 7,500 miles
£24,950
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 15,200 miles
£33,196
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto Petrol Coupe
2018 (18 reg) | 4,572 miles
£14,995
Ford Mustang GT CONVERTIBLE SAT NAV 4.6 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 59,652 miles
£16,995
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2010 (59 reg) | 49,000 miles
£15,000
Ford Mustang 4.2 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 50,000 miles
£23,992
Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 15,130 miles
£34,900
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2Dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 4,482 miles
£36,950
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT [Custom Pack 4] 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,000 miles
£24,980
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback SelShift 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 35,000 miles
£29,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 18,500 miles
£28,998
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 12,323 miles
£29,995
Ford Mustang GT Special Edition 5.0 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,000 miles
£6,795
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 98,000 miles
£31,993
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,500 miles
£11,970
Ford Mustang 4.0 LITRE V6 LEFT HAND DRIVE USA IMPORT 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 76,000 miles
£35,948
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2019 (68 reg) | 1,000 miles
£32,990
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr Petrol SelShift (416 bhp)
2018 (68 reg) | 8,252 miles
£32,984
Ford Mustang Fastback 5.0 V8 GT 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,215 miles
£7,995
Ford Mustang 4.0
2006 (56 reg) | 93,000 miles
£29,279
Ford Mustang 2018 ECOBOOST 2.3 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,236 miles
£22,990
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback 2dr Petrol SelShift (317 ps)
2016 (16 reg) | 15,000 miles
£56,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Auto with ''ROUSH STAGE 1 670BHP SUPERCHARGER'' 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 7,546 miles
Latest Ford Mustang ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Mustang Coupe (2017 - ) review
The Ford Mustang is an icon across the world, and has been for decades, but the car is still an unknown quantity on UK shores. Will the latest one rectify
26 Nov 2019
Review
Ford Mustang Convertible (2017 - ) review
The Ford Mustang is an icon across the world, and has been for decades, but the car is still an unknown quantity on UK shores. Will the latest one rectify
26 Nov 2019
News
Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition shown at Geneva
Ford reveals a special edition of its Mustang, badged Bullitt, and announces plans to put it on sale in the UK later this year.
06 Mar 2018
News
Ford reveals revised Mustang
Changes to Ford’s iconic muscle car include a new look, as well as updates to engine and suspension, and extra safety kit, which the company says should
11 Sep 2017