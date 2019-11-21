Purple Ford Fiesta used cars for sale
With 62 used Purple Ford Fiesta cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Purple Ford Fiesta cars for sale
£1,495
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 79,000 miles
£949
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec Climate 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 75,000 miles
£5,980
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Titanium 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 19,520 miles
£2,995
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCi Titanium 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 66,870 miles
£1,295
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCi Zetec Climate 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 83,000 miles
£894
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style Climate 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 137,000 miles
£990
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 95,000 miles
£5,975
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 26,000 miles
£2,495
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 67,000 miles
£1,995
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec Climate 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 82,000 miles
£1,475
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 67,000 miles
£1,200
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Silver 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 145,000 miles
£2,450
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec Climate 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 49,000 miles
£2,000
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style Climate 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 84,000 miles
£2,495
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2007 (56 reg) | 45,000 miles
£995
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 69,194 miles
£2,490
Ford Fiesta 1.6 Ghia 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 42,000 miles
£5,850
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 36,038 miles
£1,299
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 75,794 miles
£1,990
Ford Fiesta 1.6 Style Climate 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 78,000 miles
£995
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 5dr
2006 (55 reg) | 143,000 miles
£1,990
Ford Fiesta 1.2 ZETEC CLIMATE 16V 3d 78 BHP
2007 (07 reg) | 83,000 miles
£1,490
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style Climate 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 50,860 miles
£3,499
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 69,000 miles
Latest Ford Fiesta ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Fiesta hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta is the UK’s best-selling car, and the reason it’s so popular is because it’s one of the best cars of its type. Find out why in our rev
21 Nov 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Ford Fiesta
You probably know what we're going to say... the Ford Fiesta is the UK's best-selling car ever. 'But why?' you ask. Digital content editor Rachael Hogg
21 Jan 2019
Review
Ford Fiesta ST hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta ST is a small hot hatch, but don’t go thinking it’s some cheap alternative to a ‘proper’ hot hatch. This car has the tools to shame much
18 May 2018
Feature
The REV Test: Small hatchbacks
This week, Vicki, Erin and Rachael are testing three of the most popular small hatchbacks, based on how people search for them at Auto Trader.
04 May 2018