Orange Ford Fiesta used cars for sale
With 66 used Orange Ford Fiesta cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Ford Fiesta cars for sale
£4,200
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 75,000 miles
£9,975
Ford Fiesta 1.6 ST-2 180 BHP BE QUICK INCREDIBLY GOOD VALUE! 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,044 miles
£12,293
Ford Fiesta Hatchback 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 19,312 miles
£10,291
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 38,550 miles
£8,272
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 50,000 miles
£22,497
Ford Fiesta 1.5 ECOBOOST ST PERFORMANCE EDITION 3dr
2019 (19 reg) | 87 miles
£1,595
Ford Fiesta 1.4 TDCi Zetec Climate 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 83,255 miles
£24,887
Ford Fiesta ST PERFORMANCE EDITION 3dr
2019 (69 reg) | 26 miles
£10,500
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 24,206 miles
£13,000
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 14,859 miles
£8,595
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,000 miles
£3,790
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 60,000 miles
£9,497
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 33,690 miles
£9,995
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 27,000 miles
£10,850
Ford Fiesta 1.6 ST-2 3d 180 BHP FULL SERVICE HISTORY !!!!
2016 (16 reg) | 20,100 miles
£9,000
Ford Fiesta 1.6 ST-2 3d 180 BHP (FREE 2 YEAR WARRANTY) +2 OWNERS+FULL SERVICE HISTORY+
2015 (15 reg) | 43,971 miles
£975
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Flame Limited Edition 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 65,000 miles
£8,490
Ford Fiesta 1.6 ST-2 3d 180 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 52,350 miles
£6,990
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr
2017 (66 reg) | 16,150 miles
£14,640
Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Active B+O Play 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,569 miles
£24,000
Ford 3DR FIESTA ST PERF EDI 1.5 200PS 6SPD
2019 (69 reg) | 5,580 miles
£8,090
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 50,203 miles
£11,797
Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 30,000 miles
£8,995
Ford Fiesta ST-2 1.6 3dr
2016 (65 reg) | 45,256 miles
Latest Ford Fiesta ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Fiesta hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta is the UK’s best-selling car, and the reason it’s so popular is because it’s one of the best cars of its type. Find out why in our rev
21 Nov 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Ford Fiesta
You probably know what we're going to say... the Ford Fiesta is the UK's best-selling car ever. 'But why?' you ask. Digital content editor Rachael Hogg
21 Jan 2019
Review
Ford Fiesta ST hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta ST is a small hot hatch, but don’t go thinking it’s some cheap alternative to a ‘proper’ hot hatch. This car has the tools to shame much
18 May 2018
Feature
The REV Test: Small hatchbacks
This week, Vicki, Erin and Rachael are testing three of the most popular small hatchbacks, based on how people search for them at Auto Trader.
04 May 2018