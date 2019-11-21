Multicolour Ford Fiesta used cars for sale
With 9 used Multicolour Ford Fiesta cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Multicolour Ford Fiesta cars for sale
£1,495
Ford Fiesta 1.6 STYLE 16V 5d 100 BHP CAM BELT DONE / AUTOMATIC
2005 (05 reg) | 132,000 miles
£4,695
+ VAT
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCI ECOnetic II Panel Van 3dr
2015 (64 reg) | 41,000 miles
£11,800
Ford Fiesta 1.0 E/B 125 Titanium 5dr Nav
2017 (67 reg) | 10,453 miles
£4,495
+ VAT
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCi ECOnetic Van
2014 (14 reg) | 67,000 miles
£5,999
Ford Fiesta Titanium 5dr 1.6
2012 (12 reg) | 19,000 miles
£3,995
+ VAT
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCI ECOnetic II Panel Van 3dr
2015 (64 reg) | 58,800 miles
£8,995
Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost 140 Zetec S Red Edition 3 Door
2015 (15 reg) | 13,000 miles
£4,995
+ VAT
Ford Fiesta 1.6 TDCI ECOnetic II Panel Van 3dr
2015 (64 reg) | 43,113 miles
£4,795
+ VAT
Ford Fiesta Econetic Tdci 1.6
2014 (14 reg) | 47,109 miles
Latest Ford Fiesta ArticlesView more
Review
Ford Fiesta hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta is the UK’s best-selling car, and the reason it’s so popular is because it’s one of the best cars of its type. Find out why in our rev
21 Nov 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Ford Fiesta
You probably know what we're going to say... the Ford Fiesta is the UK's best-selling car ever. 'But why?' you ask. Digital content editor Rachael Hogg
21 Jan 2019
Review
Ford Fiesta ST hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Ford Fiesta ST is a small hot hatch, but don’t go thinking it’s some cheap alternative to a ‘proper’ hot hatch. This car has the tools to shame much
18 May 2018
Feature
The REV Test: Small hatchbacks
This week, Vicki, Erin and Rachael are testing three of the most popular small hatchbacks, based on how people search for them at Auto Trader.
04 May 2018