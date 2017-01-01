SEAT Alhambra used cars for sale in East of England
With 7 used SEAT Alhambra cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£37,035
£33,285
Save£3,750
SEAT Alhambra XCELLENCE 2.0 TDI 150 PS 6-speed DSG-auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel MPV
RRP£37,035
£33,285
Save£3,750
SEAT Alhambra XCELLENCE 2.0 TDI 150 PS 6-speed DSG-auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel MPV
RRP£37,035
£33,285
Save£3,750
SEAT Alhambra XCELLENCE 2.0 TDI 150 PS 6-speed DSG-auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel MPV
RRP£35,705
£31,955
Save£3,750
SEAT Alhambra XCELLENCE 2.0 TDI Ecomotive 150 PS 6-speed manual 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel MPV
Latest second hand SEAT Alhambra cars for sale in East of England
£19,470
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI XCELLENCE DSG (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,939 miles
£19,995
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI Xcellence Ecomotive 150PS 5Dr MPV
2017 (67 reg) | 24,118 miles
£18,999
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux [184] 5dr DSG Leather Seats
2016 (66 reg) | 26,853 miles
£17,499
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI CR Ecomotive SE [150] 5dr Bluetooth
2017 (67 reg) | 22,850 miles
£20,235
SEAT Alhambra 2.0 TDI SE Lux DSG (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 13,084 miles
£15,896
SEAT Alhambra Tdi Ecomotive S 2.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 16,359 miles