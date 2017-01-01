MG GS used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 5 used MG GS cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand MG GS cars for sale in East Midlands
£12,995
MG GS 1.5 TGI Exclusive 5dr DCT Petrol Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 8,502 miles
£11,300
MG GS 1.5 TGI 166 Exclusive 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 14,760 miles
£10,000
MG GS 1.5 EXCLUSIVE DCT 5d Family AUTO Hatchback MG SERVICE HISTORY
2016 (16 reg) | 43,000 miles
£9,495
MG GS 1.5 EXCITE 5d 164 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 29,163 miles
£8,895
MG GS 1.5 TGI Explore (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 13,260 miles