Lexus NX 300h used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 41 used Lexus NX 300h cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£40,919
£39,284
Save£1,635
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£38,919
Save£2,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,224
£36,000
Save£4,224
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,325
£34,825
Save£5,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus NX 300h cars for sale in East Midlands
£23,491
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 39,675 miles
£25,991
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 21,987 miles
£25,991
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 28,075 miles
£24,481
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 18,475 miles
£25,491
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 23,135 miles
£24,991
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Sport 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 20,651 miles
£28,250
Lexus NX 2.5 300H F SPORT 5d AUTO 195 BHP ULEZ EXEMPT - BIG SPEC!
2018 (68 reg) | 26,810 miles
£15,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury (Convenience Pack) E-CVT 4WD 5dr (Nav)
2015 (65 reg) | 113,000 miles
£29,491
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT [Premium Nav]
2018 (68 reg) | 13,723 miles
£26,996
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Pan roof]
2015 (65 reg) | 28,530 miles
£24,491
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT [Nav]
2017 (17 reg) | 36,686 miles
£24,296
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2014 (64 reg) | 27,351 miles
£29,942
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 9,565 miles
£33,791
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£24,000
Lexus NX 300h Luxury 5dr CVT 2.5
2016 (65 reg) | 38,777 miles
£33,791
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£24,480
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 20,668 miles
£25,792
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT [Nav]
2016 (66 reg) | 24,510 miles
£32,332
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Pan roof]
2018 (18 reg) | 17,423 miles
£33,791
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£33,791
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£33,791
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£19,999
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4WD 5dr (Nav)
2015 (15 reg) | 42,280 miles
£26,499
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F Sport (Premier Pack) E-CVT 4WD 5dr (Pan roof)
2017 (66 reg) | 29,000 miles