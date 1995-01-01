BMW X2 used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 7 used BMW X2 cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£39,455
£35,970
Save£3,485
BMW X2 2.0 18d M Sport Auto xDrive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£49,095
£44,186
Save£4,909
BMW X2 Series X2 M35i 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£37,455
£33,710
Save£3,745
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive20i Sport 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£38,069
£34,263
Save£3,806
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive20i M Sport 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand BMW X2 cars for sale in East Midlands
£25,900
BMW X2 2.0 18d M Sport Auto sDrive (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,132 miles
£18,449
BMW X2 2.0 SDRIVE18D SPORT 5d 148 BHP
2018 (68 reg) | 7,600 miles
£23,995
BMW X2 2.0 20i Sport DCT sDrive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,569 miles
£25,349
BMW X2 2.0 20d M Sport Auto xDrive (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,345 miles
£30,330
BMW X2 Series X2 sDrive18i Sport 1.5 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 156 miles
£39,140
BMW X2 Series X2 xDrive20d M Sport 2.0 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 156 miles
£22,200
BMW X2 2.0 SDRIVE18D SE 5d AUTO 148 BHP - 17" ALLOYS, SAT NAV, PRIVACY
2018 (68 reg) | 6,471 miles