Used cars for sale in Durham
With 1,474 used cars in Durham available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
RRP£31,000
£27,570
Save£3,430
Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV Zetec (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£23,150
£21,495
Save£1,655
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Vignale Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£19,765
£18,000
Save£1,765
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 R Line 5dr (012/n206974)
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£43,175
£38,805
Save£4,370
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 D180 SE 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand cars for sale in Durham
£28,999
Toyota GT86 2.0 ( 200bhp ) D-4S 2019MY PRO 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£22,990
Subaru BRZ 2.0i SE Lux 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 8 miles
£8,337
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,312 miles
£8,891
Ford Focus 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Zetec 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 27,080 miles
£7,691
SKODA Fabia 1.2 TSI Colour Edition 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 39,076 miles
£7,491
Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.5 dCi Laureate 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 12,727 miles
£850
Ford Fiesta 1.2 STYLE 16V 3d 78 BHP MORE CLEARANCE STOCK ON OUR WEBSITE
2007 (57 reg) | 91,000 miles
£3,595
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 EXCLUSIV CDTI 5d 158 BHP - Quality Best Value Assured
2011 (11 reg) | 67,000 miles
£3,695
Toyota RAV4 2.0 XT4 VVT-I 5d 151 BHP
2007 (07 reg) | 77,000 miles
£3,995
Volvo V50 2.0 SE SPORT D 5d 135 BHP
2008 (58 reg) | 85,000 miles
£4,895
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-I X-PLAY 5d 69 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 11,000 miles
£7,995
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR TECHNOLOGY 5d 150 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 54,000 miles
£12,491
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI 110 GT Edition 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 34,275 miles
£12,771
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi Acenta 5dr Diesel Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 28,091 miles
£16,990
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 54,088 miles
£18,990
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 2.4 DI-D DC Barbarian 4WD 4dr
2018 (68 reg) | 9,434 miles
£790
Honda Cr-V 2.0 I-VTEC SE SPORT 5d 148 BHP MORE CLEARANCE STOCK ON OUR WEBSITE
2003 (52 reg) | 157,000 miles
£2,395
Nissan Micra 1.2 VISIA 3d 80 BHP
2010 (60 reg) | 64,000 miles
£2,595
Peugeot 207 1.6 GT COUPE CABRIOLET 2d 148 BHP
2008 (08 reg) | 39,000 miles
£3,595
SKODA Citigo 1.0 SE 12V 5d 59 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 39,000 miles
£5,395
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI SPORT 3d 122 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 83,000 miles
£5,395
Citroen C4 1.6 VTR HDI 5d 91 BHP
2012 (12 reg) | 9,000 miles
£8,790
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi Airdream Exclusive 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 43,877 miles
£3,999
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Match Edition 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 77,544 miles