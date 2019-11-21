Black Cupra Ateca used cars for sale
With 4 used Black Cupra Ateca cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Cupra Ateca cars for sale
£35,995
Cupra Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300ps) C&S Design 4D DSG
2019 (69 reg) | 1,863 miles
£33,490
Cupra Cupra Ateca 300 -Comfort & Sound Pack- 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Dri 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 9,485 miles
£28,860
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,160 miles
£31,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,834 miles
Latest Cupra Ateca ArticlesView more
Long Term Review
Living with a... Cupra Ateca
The Cupra Ateca promises SUV style and practicality along with hot hatch thrills, but can it really deliver on such a diverse bunch of promises? Auto Trader’s
21 Nov 2019
Review
CUPRA Ateca SUV (2018 - ) review
The Cupra Ateca is a more powerful, sportier version of the Seat Ateca, a mid-size SUV. It’s the first car to be badged as a Cupra, rather than as a Seat,
02 Nov 2018