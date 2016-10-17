Bronze Citroen Grand C4 Picasso used cars for sale
With 11 used Bronze Citroen Grand C4 Picasso cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Bronze Citroen Grand C4 Picasso cars for sale
£8,990
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi Airdream Exclusive+ ETG6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 60,000 miles
£7,890
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi Exclusive ETG6 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 27,900 miles
£6,988
Citroen C4 GRAND PICASSO 1.6 E-HDI AIRDREAM VTR PLUS 5d 113 BHP Buy Now, Pay Later Finance!
2014 (14 reg) | 58,750 miles
£5,500
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi Exclusive ETG6 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 89,100 miles
£7,620
Citroen C4 GRAND PICASSO 1.6 e-HDi Airdream Exclusive 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 58,402 miles
£3,985
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi 16v VTR+ EGS 5dr
2010 (59 reg) | 69,000 miles
£9,791
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi Airdream Exclusive+ ETG6 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 38,500 miles
£6,990
Citroen C4 GRAND PICASSO 2.0 PLATINUM EGS HDI 5d AUTO 148 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 30,437 miles
£5,395
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2.0 BlueHDi Exclusive EAT6 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 140,000 miles
£7,799
Citroen C4 GRAND PICASSO 1.6 E-HDI EXCLUSIVE PLUS ETG6 5d AUTO 113 BHP IN BRONZE WITH 89000 MILES, F
2015 (15 reg) | 89,000 miles
Latest Citroen Grand C4 Picasso ArticlesView more
Review
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso MPV (2016 - ) review
A rival for the Ford S-Max and Vauxhall Zafira Tourer, the big brother to the C4 Picasso is distinctive-looking and one of the best seven-seat MPVs.
17 Oct 2016
First Drive
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso first drive review
With revised looks inside and out, as well as more equipment, the facelifted C4 Grand Picasso is an even more tempting MPV.
08 Sep 2016
Review
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso MPV (2013 - 2016) MK2 review
Read the Citroen Grand C4 Picasso (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
06 Jan 2015