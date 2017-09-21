Purple Citroen C4 used cars for sale
With 1 used Purple Citroen C4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Purple Citroen C4 cars for sale
Latest Citroen C4 ArticlesView more
Feature
Classic Ads: Transformers/Carbot (Citroen C4)
The mid 00s: a time for heavy eyeliner, nu-rave, denim everything, and PAYG mobile phones... oh, and this Transformers Citroen C4 ad.
21 Sep 2017
Review
Citroen C4 Hatchback (2015 - ) review
The Citroen C4 is a family hatchback which is designed with comfort, space and efficiency in mind. Can a mid-life facelift catapult it back into contention
07 Apr 2015
Review
Citroen C4 Hatchback (2010 - 2014) review
Read the Citroen C4 hatchback (2010 - 2014) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
01 Dec 2014