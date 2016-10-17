Brown Citroen C4 Picasso used cars for sale
With 12 used Brown Citroen C4 Picasso cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Citroen C4 Picasso cars for sale
£1,999
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi VTR+ MPV 5dr Diesel EGS (150 g/km, 110 bhp)
2008 (58 reg) | 97,341 miles
£1,599
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi VTR+ EGS 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 102,000 miles
£2,695
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 VTi 16v VTR+ 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 70,780 miles
£2,990
Citroen C4 16V VTR PLUS PICASSO 1.6 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 74,488 miles
£1,490
Citroen C4 PICASSO 1.6 VTR PLUS HDI 5STR 5d 108 BHP
2008 (08 reg) | 90,000 miles
£4,999
Citroen C4 PICASSO 1.6 PLATINUM EGS E-HDI 5d 110 BHP POWER FOLD MIRRORS
2012 (62 reg) | 88,584 miles
£3,000
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi VTR+ MPV 5dr Diesel Manual (145 g/km, 110 bhp)
2010 (10 reg) | 68,000 miles
£3,995
Citroen C4 PICASSO 1.6 VTR PLUS HDI 5STR 5d 110 BHP GREAT VALUE FAMILY CAR
2012 (61 reg) | 81,208 miles
£2,495
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 VTi 16v VTR+ 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 67,000 miles
£3,999
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 i THP 16v Exclusive EGS 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 87,000 miles
£1,695
Citroen C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi VTR+ MPV 5dr Diesel Manual (155 g/km, 110 bhp)
2008 (57 reg) | 99,000 miles
Latest Citroen C4 Picasso ArticlesView more
Review
Citroen C4 Picasso MPV (2016 - ) review
A rival for the Renault Scenic, as well as the baby brother to the Grand C4 Picasso, the C4 Picasso is as practical as it is distinctive-looking.
17 Oct 2016
News
Citroen revises its C4 Picasso MPV ranges
A new look, new technology and new engines headline the list of changes to Citroen's range of five- and seven-seat MPVs
09 May 2016
Review
Citroen C4 Picasso MPV (2013 - 2016) MK2 review
Read the Citroen C4 Picasso (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
02 Dec 2014
Review
Citroen C4 Picasso MPV (2007 – 2013) expert review
Read the Citroen C4 Picasso MPV (2007 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
28 Oct 2014