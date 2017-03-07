Burgundy Citroen C3 Picasso used cars for sale
With 1 used Burgundy Citroen C3 Picasso cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Burgundy Citroen C3 Picasso cars for sale
Latest Citroen C3 Picasso ArticlesView more
News
Citroen Geneva concept previews next C3 Picasso
Forget the fact that the C-Aircross is officially just a concept, as it gives a good idea of what to expect from the forthcoming replacement for the company’s
07 Mar 2017
Best Of
Best MPV cars
The best MPVs are super versatile, but don't skimp on style or excitement...
26 Aug 2016
Review
Citroen C3 Picasso MPV (2009 - ) review
Read the Citroen C3 Picasso hatchback (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
20 Nov 2014