Subaru used cars for sale in Bury
With 5 used Subaru cars in Bury available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,545
£28,995
Save£2,550
Subaru Levorg 2.0i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,275
£25,799
Save£1,476
Subaru XV 1.6i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£33,065
£29,995
Save£3,070
Subaru Forester 2.0i XE Premium Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£33,575
£30,995
Save£2,580
Subaru Outback 2.5i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
Latest second hand Subaru cars for sale in Bury
£990
Subaru Legacy 2.0 R Sports Tourer 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 129,000 miles
£699
Subaru Impreza 1.5 R 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 108,987 miles
£5,690
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (246 g/km, 227 bhp)
2010 (10 reg) | 71,000 miles
£1,685
Subaru Legacy 2.0 R Sports Tourer 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 138,000 miles
£5,490
Subaru Legacy 2.0 i ES Sports Tourer Lineartronic 5dr (Nav)
2011 (61 reg) | 75,000 miles