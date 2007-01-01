Maserati used cars for sale in Brighton
With 10 used Maserati cars in Brighton available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£115,000
£99,950
Save£15,050
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 MC MC Shift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£125,995
£110,000
Save£15,995
Maserati Grancabrio 4.7 V8 MC MC Shift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Convertible
RRP£75,468
£69,222
Save£6,246
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£62,435
£49,995
Save£12,440
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
Latest second hand Maserati cars for sale in Brighton
£42,990
Maserati Grancabrio 4.7 V8 Auto 2dr EU4
2011 (11 reg) | 17,000 miles
£14,990
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Sport GT DuoSelect 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 60,000 miles
£34,995
Maserati GRANCABRIO 4.7 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 39,000 miles
£25,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 3,900 miles
£69,995
Maserati Granturismo SPORT 4.7 V8 MC AUTO SHIFT, LATEST 2018 FACELIFT MODEL, CARBON FIBRE PACKS 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 6,000 miles
£19,490
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 45,000 miles
£30,000
Maserati Granturismo S Auto 4.7 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 36,533 miles
£22,000
Maserati Ghibli Dv6 Auto 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 38,902 miles
£39,950
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 Sport Auto 2dr EU5
2013 (63 reg) | 25,614 miles
£22,995
Maserati Granturismo 4.2 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 64,000 miles