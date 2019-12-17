Latest second hand Grey BMW X3 cars for sale

Grey BMW X3 used cars for sale
£4,995
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport xDrive 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 119,344 miles
£11,499
BMW X3 2.0 20d SE xDrive 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 52,000 miles
£17,499
BMW X3 2.0 xDrive20d M Sport 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 54,989 miles
£21,900
BMW X3 2.0 XDRIVE20D M SPORT 5d AUTO-M SPORT PLUS PACKAGE-2 OWNERS-HEATED BLACK NE
2016 (16 reg) | 47,000 miles
£22,950
BMW X3 Series X3 xDrive20d xLine 2.0 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 26,430 miles
£17,640
BMW X3 2.0 XDRIVE20D M SPORT 5DR AUTO 188 BHP full bmw service history heated seat
2015 (15 reg) | 51,000 miles
£12,998
BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Step Auto 2.0 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 48,375 miles
£14,795
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport xDrive 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 37,000 miles
£19,088
BMW X3 2.0 20d xLine xDrive 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 45,979 miles
£33,500
BMW X3 Series X3 xDrive20i xLine 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,705 miles
£4,595
BMW X3 2.0 I M SPORT 5d 148 BHP GREAT FAMILY VEHICLE
2005 (55 reg) | 103,000 miles
£9,200
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport xDrive 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 90,000 miles
£15,995
BMW X3 3.0 30d SE xDrive 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 32,000 miles
£13,250
BMW X3 2.0 20d SE xDrive 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 41,000 miles
£11,590
BMW X3 3.0 30d M Sport xDrive 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 84,740 miles
£39,995
BMW X3 3.0 M40i GPF Auto xDrive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 8,000 miles
£18,490
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Sport Auto xDrive 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 48,745 miles
£21,950
BMW X3 Series X3 xDrive30d M Sport 3.0 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 29,935 miles
£6,995
BMW X3 2.0 D SE 5d 175 BHP
2009 (09 reg) | 64,000 miles
£32,910
BMW X3 Series X3 xDrive20i xLine 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 754 miles
£18,491
BMW X3 2.0 20d SE xDrive 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 36,855 miles
£17,300
BMW X3 XDRIVE20D XLINE 2.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 41,029 miles
£17,500
BMW X3 XDRIVE20D SE 2.0 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 22,641 miles
£21,999
BMW X3 3.0 XDRIVE30D M SPORT 5d 255 BHP AWD AUTOMATIC
2016 (66 reg) | 46,423 miles
