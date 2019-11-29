Green BMW 4 Series used cars for sale
With 5 used Green BMW 4 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Green BMW 4 Series cars for sale
£16,999
BMW 4 Series 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 35,000 miles
£25,945
BMW 4 Series 3.0 440i M Sport Auto (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 31,228 miles
£22,990
BMW 4 SERIES 3.0 435D XDRIVE M SPORT 2d AUTO 309 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 20,000 miles
£23,950
BMW 4 Series 430i M Sport Coupe Auto 2.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,230 miles
£26,780
BMW 4 Series 430i M Sport Coupe Auto 2.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 9,983 miles
